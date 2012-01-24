BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's unit to build hospital, investment at about 550 mln yuan
* Says unit signs framework agreement to build hospital with investment of about 550 million yuan ($79.97 million)
January 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2013
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 102.023
Payment Date January 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.45 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0386473267
Data supplied by International Insider.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ogden Discount Rate Cut Would Push up UK Non-Life Insurance Claims Costs https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894215 LONDON, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that a likely reduction in the UK's Ogden discount rate in February 2017 would result in higher costs for claims settled as a lump sum. This could be significant as many payouts are intended to cover decades of costs, so smal
* FY rental revenue 15.2 million euros ($16.17 million) versus 21.8 million euros year ago