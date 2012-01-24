* Q4 EPS $1.42 vs $1.09 year ago

* Revenue $2.8 bln vs $2.84 bln Wall St view

(Adds financial details)

Jan 24 Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC.N) reported higher quarterly profit, driven by double-digit revenue increases in general merchandise, coal and intermodal shipments.

Norfolk Southern, the third-largest publicly held U.S. railroad, on Tuesday reported net income rose to $480 million, or $1.42 per share, in the fourth quarter from $402 million, or $1.09 a share a year before.

Quarterly operating revenue for the Norfolk, Virginia-based company rose 17 percent to $2.8 billion, compared with analyst forecasts of $2.84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Lynn Adler in New York; 646 223-6307)

