JAN 24 - Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N forecast lower quarterly revenue as a shortage of hard drives and a shaky economy hurts PC makers.

The chip maker said revenue in the fourth quarter rose 2 percent from the year-ago period, to $ 1.69 billion.

But it said revenue in the quarter ending in March would fall 8 percent from the previous quarter, plus or minus 3 percentage points, equivalent to $1.504 billion to $1.606 billion.

Analysts on average expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.716 billion and March-quarter revenue of $1.595 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Non-GAAP earnings in the quarter were $138 million, compared with $106 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP earnings per share were 19 cents, compared with 14 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of AMD fell 2 percent in extended trade after closing up 0.15 percent at $6.53 .

