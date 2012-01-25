Jan 24 Fifth-largest U.S. steelmaker Steel Dynamics (STLD.O) posted a quarterly profit that more than tripled, helped by greater volumes and higher steel prices.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said increases in orders and pricing should benefit the first quarter of 2012.

"If the U.S. economy continues a pattern of slow and steady growth during the year, steel demand should logically follow, given the relatively low levels of inventory across the supply chain," Chief Executive Mark Millett said in a statement.

Fourth-quarter net income was $30 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with $8 million, or 4 cents per share.

Last month, the steelmaker forecast fourth-quarter profit that lagged market estimates, citing uncertainty in the U.S. and global economies, which hurt demand for its products. [ID:nL3E7NG33H]

As a result, analysts lowered their estimates for the fourth quarter to 11 cents per share from 17 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales for the quarter rose 21 percent to $1.9 billion.

Steel Dynamics expects to recognize expenses of about $10 million associated with a refinancing in the first quarter.

Steel Dynamics shares rose 0.9 percent to $15.60 in afterhours trade on Tuesday after gaining a similar amount to $15.46 in regular trade on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

