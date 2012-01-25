(Adds details on settlement, spill)

Jan 24 U.S energy giant ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) said they reached a settlement with the Chinese government with regards to the oil spill at China's Bohai Bay and will pay about $160 million as compensation.

On Sept. 2, China's State Oceanic Administration ordered a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips to halt all operations at the Penglai 19-3 oilfield.[ID:nL4E7K21A3]

ConocoPhillips will also designate about $16 million of its previously announced environmental fund to be used to improve fishery resources in the region.

ConocoPhillips owns a 49 percent stake in the oilfield and acts as the operator, while China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK has a 51 percent stake.

