TOKYO, Jan 25 Japanese tractor maker Kubota Corp (6326.T) is in talks to buy an overseas farm-equipment manufacturer in a deal that would be worth more than 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion), its president said, as it looks abroad for growth while its home market stagnates.

Yasuo Masumoto told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that he hoped a decision on the deal would be reached by autumn, adding that this was one of several possible acquisition targets the company was looking at to tap growth in agriculture markets overseas.

"Despite the financial crisis, agriculture, unlike other industries is doing well," he said.

Kubota aims to raise its ratio of overseas sales to 70-80 percent over the next five years from 48.8 percent in the year to March 2011, Masumoto said.

The company is looking to bolster overseas sales particularly in equipment for dry field farming, such as wheat, adding to its experience in building equipment for rice planting and harvesting common in Japan and other parts of Asia.

"It clearly makes sense for these guys to do more business overseas, and if they can grow through M&A I think the market would see that as possibly a good move," said Graeme McDonald, an analyst at Citigroup Global Markets in Tokyo.

In December, Kubota announced a plan to purchase Norwegian agricultural machinery maker Kverneland KVE.OL through a public offer. By Jan. 20, it had acquired 79 percent of the company's shares for 17 billion yen ($219 million).

