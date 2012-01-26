(Adds detail, background)

Jan 25 Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO), a producer of oil in Canada's Bakken region, on Wednesday agreed to buy smaller rival Wild Stream Exploration Inc WSX.V for C$770 million.

Crescent Point said it expects to buy about 5,400 barrel of oil equivalent per day of Wild Stream's production, 91 percent of which shares a border with its own assets in the Shaunavon and Battrum/Cantuar areas of southwest Saskatchewan.

The balance of Wild Stream's production will be transferred into a new junior exploration company or Newco in which Crescent Point will hold 2.65 million shares at a price of C$1.61 per Newco share.

Under the deal, each common share of Wild Stream will be exchanged for 0.17 common shares of Crescent Point, 1.0 common share of Newco and 0.2 of a common share purchase warrant.

Newco will be a new publicly listed company that will be led by Wild Stream's Chief Executive Neil Roszell and four other members of the company's current management team.

The deal is expected to close on or before March 15, Crescent Point said.

Wild Stream shares closed at C$9.80 on Tuesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange while those of Crescent Point closed at C$46.64 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore, Editing by Mark Potter)

