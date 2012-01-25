By Margaret Doyle

LONDON Jan 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - More than 100 ex-Dresdner bankers are heading to court over a 50 mln euro bonus promise. The case tests whether Commerz was entitled to slash payouts after buying the ailing German lender. But even if staff win, new rules on guarantees and clawbacks make future claims harder.

CONTEXT NEWS

-- The High Court in London will on Jan. 25 begin hearing a case brought by 104 bankers who had been employed by Dresdner Kleinwort, the investment banking arm of Dresdner Bank, during 2008.

-- The bankers claim that they are due around 50 million euros from a 400 million euro “guaranteed retention pool” unveiled by the bank in August 2008.

-- Commerzbank, which acquired Dresdner from Allianz, the German insurer, at the end of August 2008, is disputing the bankers’ claims. It reduced almost all of the “provisional” bonuses that bankers were awarded in December 2008 by 90 percent after it completed the Dresdner acquisition on Jan. 12, 2009. Dresdner made a loss of 6.4 billion euros in 2008.

-- Stefan Jentzsch, the former chief executive of Dresdner Kleinwort. will testify for the claimants on Feb. 6 and 7. Five witnesses, including Commerzbank chief executive, Martin Blessing, will speak for the defence.

-- Three senior Dresdner Kleinwort bankers were awarded almost 11 million euros between them in guaranteed bonuses and severance payments in the High Court in October 2009. Dresdner had asked the men to give up their bonuses voluntarily. However, there was no provision to force the men to do so in the case of large losses.

-- Twenty one of the bankers are being represented by Mishcon de Reya, while Stewarts Law is advising the remaining, mainly less senior, staff. Linklaters is acting for Commerzbank.

-- Reuters: Commerzbank bankers bonus row heads for London trial [ID:nL6E8CI3OD]

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own)

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and David Evans)

