* Cuts Goldman, Morgan Stanley to "neutral" from "overweight"

* Says US banks' capital could be hit by credit rating alternatives proposal

* Says Goldman may stop share repurchase program on regulatory uncertainty

* Names UBS top pick among global investment banks

Jan 25 Capital levels at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) could be significantly hit if the proposal to replace credit rating agencies for calculating market-specific risks is implemented, said JP Morgan, downgrading both stocks to "neutral" from "overweight."

The implementation of these proposals would increase capital requirements for global investment banks, and remove 90 basis points to 130 basis points of regulatory capital from Morgan Stanley and Goldman, JP Morgan analysts said.

In December, U.S. banking regulators released their first proposal for replacing the work of much-maligned credit rating agencies, such as Moody's Corp (MCO.N) and McGraw-Hill Cos' MHP.N Standard & Poor's, in the rules that govern bank capital requirements. [ID:nN1E7B60BP]

But JP Morgan analysts view this proposal as another example of "un-coordinated" regulatory schemes in the United States.

"US investment banks operate with ongoing un-coordinated regulatory headwinds, reducing the competitiveness against European investment bank peers due to regulatory arbitrage based on the sum of regulatory proposals," analysts wrote in a note.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law bans any reliance on credit rating agencies in banking rules but regulators have struggled to come up with an alternative.

Until a replacement is found, it will be difficult for the United States to begin implementing new international capital requirements such as Basel III.

"Whilst the U.S. banks will have a near-term regulatory advantage versus EU banks currently operating on Basel 2.5...in the medium term we believe these proposals will add a further drag on top of an already weakening revenue outlook, and we would expect limited performance," said the analysts, including Kian Abouhossein.

JP Morgan's Abouhossein is a four-star rated analyst for the accuracy of his earnings estimates on Goldman and Morgan Stanley, according to Thomson Reuters' Starmine data.

Given the regulatory and earnings uncertainty, Goldman is unlikely to continue its repurchase program, the analysts said.

They named Swiss bank UBS UBSN.VX its top pick, followed by Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Barclays Plc (BARC.L), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman and Morgan Stanley.

(Reporting by Tenzin Pema in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

