JAN 25 - Xerox Corp (XRX.N) reported fourth-quarter earnings that were in line with estimates due to growth in its services business that compensated for a decline in its technology unit, which was hit by economic weakness in Europe.

The company reported on Wednesday that adjusted earnings per share were 33 cents, up 14 percent compared with a year earlier.

Total quarterly revenue was flat at $6 billion, just shy of analysts' estimates of $6.08 billion.

Xerox, based in Norwalk, Connecticut, said it aims to post adjusted EPS in a range of 21 to 24 cents in the first quarter of 2012 and between $1.12 and $1.18 per share for the full year.

By comparison, analysts are expecting earnings of $1.16 per share this year on revenue of $23.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

