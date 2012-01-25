January 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial

Guarantor The Kingdom of Spain (Explicit

Guarantee)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date February 01, 2018

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 99.624

Yield 4.949 pct

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Interpolated SPGB

Payment Date February 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bankia, La Caixa & Santander

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Listing Lux

Governing Law English1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN

Programme

