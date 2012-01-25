Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2014
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.808
Reoffer price 99.808
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT
Payment Date February 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBC, Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0739769015
Data supplied by International Insider.