Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2014

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.808

Reoffer price 99.808

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT

Payment Date February 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBC, Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0739769015

Data supplied by International Insider.