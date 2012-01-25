Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 21, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.595
Reoffer price 100.095
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0143838412
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 21, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.232
Reoffer price 99.532
Spread 21 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0143838396
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date February 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, UBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.