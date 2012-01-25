Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BMW Finance NV

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date December 14, 2018

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.872

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date February 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets &

Santander GBM

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0739933421

