January 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB (publ)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown
Coupon 4.275 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
ISIN XS0739787421
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 220 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
ISIN XS0739927530
* * * *
Common Terms
Maturity Date February 01, 2017
Payment Date February 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
