Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Rentenbank

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 11, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Reoffer price 99.912

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 22bp

Payment Date February 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0730678801

