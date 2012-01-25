January 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date February 03, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 40 bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 40 bp
Payment Date February 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0739781903
Data supplied by International Insider.