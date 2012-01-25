January 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date February 03, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 40 bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 40 bp

Payment Date February 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0739781903

