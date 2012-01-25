January 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Iberdrola
Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 13, 2017
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 100.429
Reoffer price 100.429
Spread 253 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undsiclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under Issuer's EMTN Programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.