January 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on wednesday.

Borrower Tesco Property Finance 5 Plc

Guarantor Tesco Plc

Issue Amount 450.5 mln sterling

Maturity Date October 13, 2041

Coupon 5.6611 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date January 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, HSBC,

Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undsiclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0735866583

