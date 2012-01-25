January 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on wednesday.
Borrower Tesco Property Finance 5 Plc
Guarantor Tesco Plc
Issue Amount 450.5 mln sterling
Maturity Date October 13, 2041
Coupon 5.6611 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date January 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, HSBC,
Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undsiclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0735866583
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.