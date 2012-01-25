Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 02, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Payment Date February 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, UBS, Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

