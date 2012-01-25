Jan 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 02, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Payment Date February 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, UBS, Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
