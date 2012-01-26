UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 26 Malaysia's No.2 lender CIMB said on Thursday that its chief executive Nazir Razak has been appointed as president commissioner of the bank's Indonesian unit CIMB Niaga.
Nazir Razak will be replacing Mohd Shukri Hussin who retired at the end of last year.
Glenn Muhammad Surya Yusuf was appointed as Vice President Commissioner. Both appointments will becomes effective after Indonesia's central bank gives its approval, CIMB said. (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
