Jan 26 Potash Corp (POT.TO) (POT.N), the world's biggest fertilizer maker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, after demand for the crop nutrient potash slipped.

Earnings for the fourth quarter rose to $683 million, or 78 cents a share, from $508 million, or 56 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 88 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2012, Potash Corp said it expected to earn $3.40 to $4.00 per share, compared with Wall Street expectations of $3.96.

Potash forecast earnings of 55 cents to 75 cents per share for the first quarter, below analysts' expectations of 84 cents.

