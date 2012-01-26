* Q4 sales down nearly 5 pct to $12.2 bln

* Q4 EPS from continuing ops $2.14 vs $2.28 a year ago

* Sees devastating impact if US defense spending cuts double

* Sees flat sales and operating profit for 2012

* Pentagon confirms slowdown in F-35 procurement

* Shares up 1 pct

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the top U.S. defense contractor, forecast flat sales and operating profit for 2012, with a record high order backlog and aggressive cost-cutting helping it cope with lower U.S. military spending.

Bethesda-based Lockheed, which is developing the F-35 fighter jet for the U.S. military and eight international partners, on Thursday reported lower sales and earnings for the fourth quarter but said it had received $19.8 billion in orders, boosting its backlog to a record $80.7 billion.

Sales dropped nearly 5 percent to $12.2 billion, said Lockheed, which also builds missile defense equipment, coastal warships, satellites and transport planes.

Earnings per share from continuing operations fell to $2.14 in the fourth quarter from $2.28 a year earlier, but topped analysts' average estimate of $1.94.

Chairman and Chief Executive Bob Stevens said the company had a strong year financially in 2011 due to its continued focus on executing U.S. and international programs.

He said Lockheed faced more uncertainty in 2012, given $487 billion in U.S. defense spending cuts over the next decade. But he said the company's overall portfolio was well aligned with the U.S. military's strategic shift to the Asia Pacific region.

"We’ve built a very mature portfolio in our company of robust services and systems that we believe align extremely well with this new national security strategy," he told reporters.

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta mapped out some major decisions in the fiscal 2013 defense budget on Thursday, including slower procurement of the $382 billion F-35 fighter to allow more time for testing and design changes, and retirement of over 90 Lockheed-built C-130 and C-5 transport planes.

JPMorgan analyst Joe Nadol said Lockheed's results were within the expected range. "Lockheed posted a solid quarter, in our view, and delivered guidance that generally looks within the range of expectations," he said in a note to clients.

Lockheed shares were up nearly 1 percent to $82.50 in mid-afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

NO CHANGE SEEN IN 2012 GUIDANCE

Lockheed Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told reporters that he did not expect to change guidance for 2012 since any Pentagon changes, including cuts to F-35 production plans, would take effect in 2013 and later.

Stevens said the F-35 program was making progress, but the company recognized there was more work to do.

Panetta underscored the importance of the F-35 fighter and said the Defense Department remained committed to the "program of record," which calls for a total U.S. buy of 2,443 jets.

Reuters has quoted sources familiar with Pentagon budget plans as saying that funding for 179 of 423 planned fighter jets will be cut from the next five-year spending plan and shifted to a later point. Panetta gave no details.

The new plan calls for the Pentagon to buy 29 F-35 fighters in fiscal years 2013 and 2014, 44 in 2015, 66 in 2016 and 76 in 2017, according to sources familiar with the budget plan.

Stevens said he still expected the F-35 to account for 20 percent of Lockheed revenue when it reaches full production.

International partners are expected to order a combined 257 F-35 fighters from fiscal 2013 through 2017, with other countries like Japan and Israel set to buy about 30 fighters.

"We think the demand will remain robust in total," Stevens said, adding that the company was keeping a close eye on how many U.S. and international jets were ordered -- and when.

Lockheed also announced on Thursday that Larry Lawson, who now heads the F-35 program, would take over the reins of its entire aeronautics division in April, succeeding Ralph Heath, who is retiring after 37 years with the company. [ID:nL2E8CQ0I3]

LOCKHEED WARNS OF DEVASTATING EFFECT OF FURTHER CUTS

Stevens told reporters Lockheed was "greatly distressed" by the prospect of additional across-the-board cuts in U.S. defense spending required under "sequestration," which would more than double the $487 billion in cuts already planned.

Cuts of that magnitude would result in significant disruption to programs, further layoffs and great stress to the defense industrial base, he said.

"We think the impact on industry would be devastating, with a significant disruption of ongoing programs and initiatives across the board," he said.

Net earnings from continuing operations dropped 15 percent in the fourth quarter to $698 million from $821 million a year earlier. For the full year, they edged up slightly to $2.67 billion from $2.61 billion. The results reflected higher pension expense adjustments, a decrease in research and development

(R&D) tax credits, and premiums on early debt retirement.

Full-year operating profit fell to $3.98 billion from $4.05 billion in 2010 and will likely be in that same range in 2012, the company said.

