By Steve James

JAN 26 - Steelmaker Nucor Corp (NUE.N) beat Wall Street estimates with a fourth-quarter profit after a year-ago loss, and said it expected first-quarter earnings to be better than the end of 2011 because of increasing demand in some industries.

"The declining trend in steel margins appears to have bottomed overall as December was our most profitable month in the fourth quarter," the company said in its earnings report on Thursday.

"End markets such as automotive, heavy equipment, energy and general manufacturing have continued to experience improvements in demand, benefitting special bar quality, sheet and plate products."

Nucor said it was also seeing "small but encouraging signs of improvement" in its construction products business, which has struggled to recover from the recession.

"We therefore expect earnings in the first quarter of 2012 to be improved from fourth quarter 2011 levels," Nucor said.

Analyst Michelle Applebaum, of Steel Market Intelligence in Chicago, said Nucor's results were "very good and the commentary was a lot more optimistic than we've heard recently."

She noted also that the company just announced plans to expand production capacity for steel bars at its mills in Memphis, Tennessee; Norfolk, Nebraska; and Darlington, South Carolina, citing strength in the market driven by energy, autos, heavy truck and heavy equipment manufacturers.

STRENGTH IN BARS, BEAMS BUT IMPORTS WEIGH

Nucor said margins per ton at its mills that produce steel bars and beams improved from the third to the fourth quarter of 2011.

But margins at Nucor's steel plate and sheet mills are being squeezed partly by cheap steel imports from China and other countries that have been accused of undercutting the U.S. steel industry. Raw material prices also weighed on Nucor's margins.

Steel companies do not publicize their prices, which vary from product to product in a competitive industry. But according to Dahlman Rose & Co analyst Tony Rizzuto, a ton of hot-rolled coil steel from China is selling for $669, compared to $735 for the same type of steel produced in the United States.

Nucor said its selling prices for plate and sheet have been trending up while prices for scrap, a key ingredient for Nucor's manufacturing process, have been flat to slightly lower, which could improve the company's margins.

Net fourth-quarter earnings were $137.1 million, or 43 cents per share, compared with a loss of $11.4 million, or 4 cents per share, in the 2010 quarter, Nucor said.

Excluding an actuarial item, the profit was 37 cents per share, and on that basis beat analysts' average estimate of 28 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $4.83 billion compared with $3.8 billion a year ago.

Nucor's consolidated net sales decreased 8 percent to $4.83 billion in the fourth quarter of 2011 compared with $5.25 billion in the third quarter. They increased 25 percent compared with $3.85 billion in the fourth quarter of 2010.

Nucor, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said it shipped 5,683,000 tons of steel in the fourth quarter, an increase of 7 percent over the comparable quarter in 2010. The average sales price per ton increased 18 percent.

Steel mill utilization rate for the fourth quarter was 71 percent, down from 74 percent in the third quarter, but up from 68 percent a year ago.

Nucor's shares were up 1 percent at $44.20 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

