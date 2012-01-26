UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
January 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date June 08, 2037
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.283
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2036 UKT
Payment Date February 07, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
