Borrower Bouygues SA

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date February 09, 2022

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 99.66

Reoffer price 99.66

Spread 217 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 265.3bp

over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date February 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis &

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International & SG CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011193515

