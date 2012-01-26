BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)
Issue Amount NZ$300 million
Maturity Date February 01, 2017
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price 99.741
Payment Date February 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.