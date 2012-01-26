Jan 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corp (GECC)

Issue Amount NZ$300 million

Maturity Date February 01, 2017

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 99.741

Payment Date February 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Data supplied by International Insider.