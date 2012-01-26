Mexico's Pemex Jan crude output drops 10.6 pct from a year ago
MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 Mexican national oil company Pemex produced 10.6 percent less crude oil in January than in the same month last year, the company said.
January 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Alstom
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 2, 2016
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.886
Reoffer price 99.886
Spread 245 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 329.8
bp over the 2.0 pct February 26,
2016 OBL 159
Payment Date February 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, RBS, Natixis & SG CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN FR0011193531
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.