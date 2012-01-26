UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
January 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 04, 2019
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 99.788
Reoffer price 99.788
Yield 4.661 pct
Spread 265 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 334.3
bp over the 3.75 pct January 2019
DBR
Payment Date February 02, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske, Mitsubhishi &
Pohjola Markets
Ratings A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0740810881
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)