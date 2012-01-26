Jan 26 Barclays Capital said investor interest in commodities was extremely negative in December, and there was $7.7 billion of net withdrawals from commodity investments.

It expects commodity investment flows to rebound in 2012 after last year proved to be the weakest for inflows into the sector since 2002. Just $15 billion was invested in commodities, down from $67 billion in 2010, Barclays said in a note to clients Thursday.

Barclays said 2011 ended with $399 billion total assets under management in commodities, up just $19 billion from the previous 12 months

(Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio)

((naveed.anjum@thomsonreuters.com)(within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)(outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800)(Reuters Messaging: naveed.anjum.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: COMMODITIES INVESTMENT/BARCLAYS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.