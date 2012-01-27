SINGAPORE Jan 27 Indonesia's largest
oil-and-gas shipping company PT Berlian Laju Tanker Tbk
, which announced a freeze of its debt payments, said
it was too early to discuss any asset sales.
"Debt standstill is just a temporary solution. We still need
to do a lot of work," Finance Director Kevin Wong told Reuters
on Friday.
Wong, who is in Singapore to meet some creditors, said they
had been supportive of the company's decision to stop debt
payments.
The debt moratorium will enable the Berlian Laju group to
review its financial position and arrangements, the company said
on Friday. It estimated it has to make about $418 million in
scheduled principal payments this financial year. Nomura said
the company has $2.1 billion in debt outstanding.
Shares in Berlian Laju, which have fallen by half in both
Jakarta and Singapore since last May, were suspended at the
company's request.
