BRIEF-Cerved FY net profit jumps to EUR 48.7 mln
* FY revenues 377.0 million euros ($399.13 million) versus 353.5 million euros a year ago
January 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investement Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2016
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 103.123
Reoffer price 103.123
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.8
billion euro when fungible
ISIN XS0503331323
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Afterwards Steensbro will take over as senior adviser and chairman
* To this end, real estate free from encumbrances is currently available. The previous concept of pure equity financing is thus abandoned. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)