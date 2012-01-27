UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date January 22, 2015
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 100.664
Reoffer price 100.664
Spread 144 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2015 UKT
Payment Date February 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.10 pct
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 750 million
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0729893338
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.