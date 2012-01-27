Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date January 22, 2015

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 100.664

Reoffer price 100.664

Spread 144 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2015 UKT

Payment Date February 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.10 pct

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 750 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0729893338

