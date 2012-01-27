(Adds details)

Jan 27 United Parcel Service (UPS.N) is changing the way it accounts for its company-sponsored pension and post-retirement benefit plan in the fourth quarter.

The world's largest package delivery company said on Friday that the change does not affect benefits or funding for plan participants or UPS's cash flow.

UPS expects to report a pre-tax $827 million charge for the 2011 adjustment. Net earnings per share for the fourth quarter and total year will be reduced by 51 cents and 41 cents, respectively.

The accounting change is expected to add 3 cents to adjusted diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter and 12 cents for the full year.

(Reporting By Lynn Adler; Editing by Derek Caney)

((lynn.adler@thomsonreuters.com)(1-646-223-6307)(Reuters Messaging: lynn.adler.reuters.com@reuters.com)) Keywords: UPS/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.