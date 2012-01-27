* Ivanhoe says Rio may push for Oyu Tolgoi ownership changes

* Ivanhoe says Rio plans to replace Ivanhoe management, board

* Board must remain more than 50 percent independent - deputy chairman

* Ivanhoe shares down 0.58 percent at C$17.26 on TSX

(Adds Ivanhoe statement, context, share prices)

Jan 27 Global miner Rio Tinto (RIO.L) (RIO.AX) may push to shake up the ownership structure at Mongolia's massive Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mine now that it has taken control of Canada's Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO), which owns two-thirds of Oyu Tolgoi, Ivanhoe said in a U.S. filing.

Rio may approach Ivanhoe - alone or with a third party - in regard to the ownership of the project and the operations of the company, Ivanhoe said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Canadian miner also said that Rio, which boosted its stake in Ivanhoe to 51 percent earlier this week, plans to replace some of the company's senior managers and "a majority of directors who were not appointed by Rio".

Rio, scarred by the costly takeover of aluminum giant Alcan at the height of the commodities boom, is not expected to try for a full takeover of Ivanhoe, however.

Instead, analysts say, it is will likely seek a friendly deal that would give it control of Oyu Tolgoi but leave behind Ivanhoe's other assorted projects and stakes. Oyu Tolgoi, one of the world's biggest mining projects, is due to start producing within 18 months. [ID:nL5E8CO3CD]

The mine is 34 percent owned by the government of Mongolia, with Ivanhoe owning the rest.

In 2010, Rio said that it had held talks with its biggest shareholder, Chinalco, about the possibility of bringing in the Chinese state-owned company as a partner in Oyu Tolgoi, a move that would have to be approved by the Mongolian government.

Chinalco holds a 8.4 percent state in Rio Tinto, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In a separate statement on Friday, Ivanhoe's deputy chairman shot down talk of wholesale changes to Ivanhoe's board or management. Deputy Chairman Peter Meredith pointed to a 2010 agreement that guarantees more than 50 percent of Ivanhoe's board must remain independent. Rio currently has seven nominees on the board, including four independents.

The 14-member board is responsible for appointing the company's senior management team.

"While the board obviously would take into account the views of its major shareholders, the composition of the Ivanhoe Mines management team is a board responsibility," Meredith said.

He added that the current board and management team remain focused on bringing Oyu Tolgoi into production.

Ivanhoe's filing and subsequent statement go further than Rio Tinto's own announcement after it moved to take a majority position in Ivanhoe earlier this week.

Rio declined to comment on Ivanhoe's filing.

After increasing its stake in Ivanhoe to 51 percent, Rio said it has no current plans to buy more shares. Ivanhoe's founder and chief executive, Robert Freidland, owns 13.7 percent of the company, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Ivanhoe's shares have slumped 17 percent since Rio Tinto won a fight against Ivanhoe's "poison pill" takeover defense, clearing the way for it to take over Ivanhoe.

Its shares were down 0.58 percent at C$17.26 late on Friday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Julie Gordon; Editing by John Mair and Peter Galloway)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 416 941 8136)(Reuters Messaging: julie.gordon.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: IVANHOE RIOTINTO/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.