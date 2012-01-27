(Follows alerts)

* Sees Q4 rev $735-$745 mln vs. est $796.8 mln

* Says negative impact on rev only for the near term

* Shares fall 3 pct, premarket

Jan 27 Marvell Technology Group (MRVL.O) reduced its quarterly revenue outlook, as the hard drive supply chain remained depressed after last year's Thailand floods, sending its shares down 3 percent in premarket trade.

"The supply of disk drives started to recover in our fourth fiscal quarter, but later than we had originally anticipated," Chief Executive Sehat Sutardja, said in a statement.

The company said it now expects fourth-quarter sales of $735 million to $745 million, down from its prior estimate of $775 million to $825 million.

Analysts were looking for quarterly sales of $796.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Marvell, which makes chips used in hard drives, also saw a year-end demand softness at its mobile and wireless customers, particularly in China.

The company said it does not expect these factors to impact its results in the new fiscal year.

On Tuesday, rival chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) cut its outlook for current-quarter sales, and said it has been hit by a shortage of hard drives, sending its shares lower. [ID:nL2E8COFNB]

Hard drive supplies have been hard hit after flooding last year ruined factories and sensitive machinery in Thailand, the world's No. 2 exporter of the components.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California company were down 41 cents, or 3 percent in premarket trade. They closed at 15.76 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

