Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce,
Toronto
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 13, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.965
Reoffer price 100.965
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland, UBS AG & Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Canada
ISIN CH0148723965
