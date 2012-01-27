Jan 27 Altria Group Inc (MO.N) said on Friday its chief executive will retire in May, and elected vice chairman Martin Barrington to take over from him.

The parent of Marlboro cigarette maker Philip Morris USA said current CEO Michael Szymanczyk will retire after the company's annual shareholders meeting on May 17.

The company also posted a lower quarterly profit, partly hurt by restructuring charges and higher charges related to tobacco and health judgments in December 2011. [ID:ASA03IWQ]

Altria expects to earn between $2.14-$2.20 a share for the full year, or $2.17-$2.23 a share on an adjusted basis.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn $2.19, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Altria shares were trading down 11 cents at $28.55 Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Derek Caney)

