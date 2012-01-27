January 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Compass Group Plc

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date February 13, 2019

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.315

Reoffer price 99.15

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 195.2

bp over the 3.75 pct January 2017

DBR

Payment Date February 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch,

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup &

Lloyds

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0741004062

