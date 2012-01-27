Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower ENI SPA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 03, 2020

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.502

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 281.4bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date February 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, JPMorgan, MPSCS & Unicredit

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0741137029

Data supplied by International Insider.