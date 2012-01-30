UPDATE 1-Foreigners support rally on Egyptian treasuries, pushing yields lower
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 28, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.622
Yield 3.041 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 125.1bp
over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date February 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.175 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Luxembourg
Notes The issue size will total 4.0 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0544644957
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund