Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 28, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.622

Yield 3.041 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 125.1bp

over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date February 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.175 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Luxembourg

Notes The issue size will total 4.0 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0544644957

