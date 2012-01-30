Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date February 02, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, UBS

Investment Bank & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A1KQ8B3

