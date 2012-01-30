January 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Daimler International

Finance B.V

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date June 06, 2019

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.181

Reoffer price 99.181

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct 2019 Gilt

Payment Date February 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0741991607

