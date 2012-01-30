Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Monday.

Borrower Motability Operations Group PLC

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 550 million euro

Maturity Date November 30, 2018

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.948

Yield 3.26 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 214.8bp

over the 4.25 pct 2018 DBR

ISIN XS0742069643

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date February 08, 2027

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.626

Yield 4.502 pct

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT

ISIN XS0742069726

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date February 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds & Royal Bank of

Scotland

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.