Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Monday.
Borrower Motability Operations Group PLC
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 550 million euro
Maturity Date November 30, 2018
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.948
Yield 3.26 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 214.8bp
over the 4.25 pct 2018 DBR
ISIN XS0742069643
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date February 08, 2027
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.626
Yield 4.502 pct
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct 2028 UKT
ISIN XS0742069726
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date February 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds & Royal Bank of
Scotland
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.