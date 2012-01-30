January 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower NWB Bank

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.496

Spread 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 1.35

billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS0731657846

