UPDATE 1-Foreigners support rally on Egyptian treasuries, pushing yields lower
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
January 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower NWB Bank
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date January 17, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 100.496
Spread 57 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 1.35
billion euro when fungible
ISIN XS0731657846
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund