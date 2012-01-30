UPDATE 1-Foreigners support rally on Egyptian treasuries, pushing yields lower
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
January 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Wharf Finance Limited
Guarantor The Wharf (Holdings) Limited
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date February 08, 2017
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.515
Yield 4.735 pct
Spread 400 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.875 pct January 2017 UST
Payment Date February 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan & Standard Chartered
Bank
Ratings A- (Fitch)
Listing HongKong
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund