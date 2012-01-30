Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Gas Natural Capital Markets S.A.

Guarantor Gas Natural SDG S.A.

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 13, 2018

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.413

Reoffer price 99.413

Yield 5.116 pct

Spread 333 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Caixabank, Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale,

JPMorgan & Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0741942576

