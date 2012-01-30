UPDATE 1-Foreigners support rally on Egyptian treasuries, pushing yields lower
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd
Guarantor Bank of New Zealand
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 07, 2015
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.897
Spread 113 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 203.3bp
over the OBL #157
Payment Date February 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, JPMorgan, NAB, Natixis, RBS
& Unicredit
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund
* Dubai-listed GFH climbs after unit raises $50 mln in new fund