Jan 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BPCE

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 10, 2022

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.755

Yield 4.531 pct

Spread 225 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 273.8bp

over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date February 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011197409

Data supplied by International Insider.