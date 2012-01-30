* Canadian stores will host franchise pharmacies

* Pharmacies will be in as many stores as possible

(Adds details)

Jan 30 Target Corp (TGT.N) will look for franchise owners to operate pharmacies in as many of its Canadian stores as possible, the U.S. discount retailer said on Monday.

Minneapolis-based Target aims to open 125 to 135 stores in Canada starting in March or April 2013, taking over leases from Hudson's Bay Co's Zellers discount unit, which has its own prescription business. [ID:nL1E8C54RT]

Target said existing prescription files would "remain in the possession of Zellers".

While Target's entry is expected to put pressure on the margins of many Canadian retailers, the $10 million in renovations planned for each Zellers store is also an opportunity for competitors like Shoppers Drug Mart Corp SC.TO and Jean Coutu Group (PJCa.TO) to win new customers.

On a November conference call, Shoppers Chief Executive Domenic Pilla said his company would try to benefit from Target's entry by taking customers as Zellers stores shut down for remodeling.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Rob Wilson)

((allison.martell@thomsonreuters.com)(4169418196)) Keywords: TARGET CANADA/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.